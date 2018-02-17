TAMUC – Sports

SOFTBALL

Lions take both ends of LSC-opening doubleheader against previously undefeated Tarleton.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team took both ends of the opening Lone Star Conference doubleheader of the season over Tarleton State, picking up 4-3 and 6-1 victories on Saturday.

The Lions are now 9-1 overall and 2-0 in the LSC, while the TexAnns are now 12-2 overall and 2-2 in LSC action.

The three-game LSC series will wrap up with a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday at the John Cain Family Softball Complex.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions pounded out 13 hits in the two games, with five extra-base hits.

– Vanessa Avina, Kinsie Hebler, Kimber Neal, and Bri Sims each had two hits on the day.

– Ciera Nunez and Kayla Kilcrease each scored two runs.

– Emily Otto pitched a complete game in the opener, allowing two runs on seven hits, striking out three, and walking only one. Otto now has a 4-0 record for the season.

– Katie Dean picked up her third win of the season in relief in the second game. She allowed one hit in 2.1 innings, striking out two and walking one. Hebler got the start in the game and allowed one run on three hits in 4.2 innings, striking out four, and walking two.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game One)

The Lions got on the board in the second inning, when Sims led off with a double to right-center. She was replaced by pinch-runner Precious Thompson, who promptly stole third and came home on a poor throw, giving the Lions an early 1-0 lead.

Tarleton took the lead in the top of the fourth on a two-out, two-run homer by Tanna Huie on a two-strike count. The long ball was the first homer conceded by Otto in her collegiate career.

The Lions flipped the lead with a pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the fifth. Kilcrease drew a one-out walk and pinch-hitter Vanessa Avina blasted a long homer to the berm in centerfield to put A&M-Commerce up 3-2. It was Avina’s first homer of the season.

A&M-Commerce extended its lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth. Hebler led off the inning with a double to left field and Sims’ one-out double tacked on the insurance run to plate pinch runner Chloe Horn. The Lions drew two more walks in the inning to load the bases, but all three runners were stranded.

Otto conceded a single with one out in the seventh, and a two-out double put the tying run in scoring position. A Meghann Wrinkle single to center plated one run, but a fly out to right field ended the game with a 4-3 Lion win.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game Two)

Tarleton got on the board first in the top of the second. A leadoff infield single and a hit batsman advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch. Marisa Flores singled to left-center and one runner scored, but Higgs rifled a throw to the plate to cut down the second runner and end the half-inning with the TexAnns leading 1-0.

The Lions threatened in the bottom of the fourth before solid Tarleton defensive plays thwarted the scoring opportunities. Jameyson got robbed of a base hit on a sinking liner to left field for the first out. The Lions had runners on first and second with one out, but a hard-hit ball to third converted into an inning-ending double play.

Tarleton loaded the bases in the fifth thanks to two walks and a Lion error, but Dean entered the game with two outs and induced a fly out to end the TexAnn threat.

The Lions got on the board in the fifth inning thanks to some small ball. A single down the line by Neal led the inning off, and infield singles by Hill and Nunez loaded the bases with one out. Chealsea Slider drew a pinch-hit walk to drive home a run and tie the game 1-1. Hebler brought in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly, and an error on a fielder’s choice pushed the insurance run across the plate. The Lions led 3-1 after five innings.

Dean executed the shutdown inning in the top of the sixth, working around a leadoff walk with two strikeouts and a groundout. The Lions continued to push the lead in the bottom of the sixth. A pinch-hit bloop single down the right-field line by Taylor Pruitt scored Thompson from second to make it a 4-1 Lion lead. Hebler drew a bases-loaded walk, followed by a Jameyson RBI single to give the Lions a 6-1 advantage headed to the final inning.

Dean worked around a leadoff Tarleton single to cap the game with the Lions taking both ends of the doubleheader.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

1955 National Champion basketball team to be recognized at February 24 game.

COMMERCE – Recognition of the 1955 East Texas State University men’s basketball takes place at halftime of the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball game on Saturday, February 24.

The 1955 East Texas State Lion Basketball Team won the NAIA Basketball National Championship and was the school’s first-ever national championship team. That team went 29-5, won five games in six days at the National Tournament, and was awarded the James Naismith Trophy as the champion team.

Under legendary Coach Bob Rogers, the Lions defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State 71-54 in the national championship game, with All-American Lion center Jim Miller scoring 27 points on his way to Most Valuable Player in the National Tournament and a member of the All-Tournament Team. Fellow team members Clarence Lynch and All-American Shelby Metcalf were named second Team All-Tournament members.

During their 1955 Championship Season, the Lions averaged 72 points a game while holding their opponents to only 60 points per game. The leading scorer for the Lions was Clarence Lynch with a total of 580 points for the season (17.3 points per game). Teammate Jarrell Logan led the Lions in free throw shooting by making 79% of his shots, and Jim Miller led the team in rebounds with a total of 465 (14 rebounds per game). Miller also scored a total of 524 points (15.4 points per game).

Over the three-year span from 1952-1955, the team won 84% of their games, two Lone Star Conference Titles, three NAIA District Championships, a National Preseason Tournament, and the 1955 National Championship.

In recognition of their accomplishment, honoring the members of the 1955 team will be Saturday, February 24 at halftime of the game against UT Permian Basin. A reception and dedication is 1:00 p.m. in the University Alumni Center. The public is invited to attend and welcome back the men who gave East Texas State/Texas A&M University-Commerce its first National Championship.

TRACK AND FIELD

Svaerd’s LSC records highlight Lion performances at final regular season indoor meet.

LUBBOCK – The Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams wrapped up the indoor regular season at the Matador Qualifier at Texas Tech on Friday night, establishing a Lone Star Conference record and three school records.

“This week was just about fine tuning,” said Lion Track head coach George Pincock. “We took a smaller group and wanted to give them the opportunity to have one last race in preparation for the LSC Championships. I’m thrilled that they were focused and able to set records. That’s always a great thing for us, but more importantly, it creates momentum heading into the conference championship.”

The evening’s top performance came from freshman Minna Svaerd, who broke the Lone Star Conference record in the women’s pole vault. She cleared the bar at 3.82 meters (12-6 ¼) on her third attempt to set the league record with the nation’s eighth-best mark this season.

Anitial’a Robins broke the school record in the women’s weight throw, winning the event with a distance of 17.79 meters (58-4 ½), which is also a provisional qualifying mark. Hailey Wanoreck had broken her record in the meet just one throw before Robins at 17.49 meters (57-4 ¾).

In the men’s 1,000-meter run, Steeven Martinez set a school record, crossing the line in 2:40.47, besting the previous record by more than nine seconds.

Chase Graham put up a provisional qualifying mark in the men’s weight throw with a distance of 17.55 meters (57-7).

The Lions are next in action at the Lone Star Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday and Sunday, February 24 and 25. The meet will be at Texas Tech’s Sports Performance Center in Lubbock.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Second half surges push Lions to 68-57 win over Texas Woman’s University.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team used a 14-4 run in the third quarter to pull away from Texas Woman’s University on the way to a 68-57 victory in the Field House on Thursday night.

A&M-Commerce moves to 17-9 overall and 13-5 in the Lone Star Conference, while Texas Woman’s University falls to 9-14 overall and 6-11 in league play. The Lions were playing their first game at home after a five-game road swing in conference play.

The Lions are next in action on Thursday, February 22, against West Texas A&M. Tipoff is 5:30 p.m.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Three Lions scored in double figures, led by 18 points from Princess Davis, who also passed out four assists. She moved into sole possession of third place in school history with 289 career assists.

– Brianna Wise scored 16 points to go with four rebounds.

– Artaejah Gay netted 11 points and also pulled down six rebounds.

– Jenna Price scored eight points and had a game-high 14 rebounds, while Melanie Ransom scored seven points and grabbed six boards.

– The Lions capitalized on 25 Pioneer turnovers, converting them into 20 points. It helped A&M-Commerce overcome a 45-38 TWU edge on the boards.

– A&M-Commerce shot 36.9 percent (24-of-65) from the field in the game, with the majority of its points coming inside the paint. The Lions were 2-for-20 from three-point range but scored 36 points in the paint.

– Head coach Jason Burton moves into second place in school history with his 43rd Lone Star Conference victory.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions got off to a hot start, scoring the first seven points of the opening quarter. Courtney Fields had a layup and also had an assist off of a steal. Davis had two layups and a three-point play to give the Lions a 7-0 lead. The Pioneers got on the board with a three and the Lions led 10-5 midway through the first quarter.

Pierce had a basket, and an assist and Davis hit another basket to give the Lions a double-digit lead with three minutes left in the quarter. A late three from TWU sent the Lions into the second quarter with a 20-13 lead.

An and-one conversion for the Pioneers brought the Lion lead down to six early in the second quarter. The teams traded baskets early in the quarter, and the Lions held a six-point lead at the halfway point of the quarter. The Lions went scored consecutive buckets to bring their lead back up to 10. A bucket by TWU late in the quarter took the Lions into halftime leading 30-22.

Davis led all scorers with nine points in the first half. She also had two assists. Price had six points, and Wise had five points. The Pioneers had 14 turnovers in the first half while the Lions had just seven.

TWU held the Lions scoreless for the first 2:50 of the third quarter, as A&M-Commerce missed its first six field goal attempts of the half. The Pioneers scored nine straight points to open the frame and led 31-30 with 7:30 to play.

A pair of Wise free throws kickstarted a 14-4 Lion run over the next four and a half minutes. Wise scored seven of the 14 points, including a long distance three-pointer to beat the shot clock. A Ransom jumper at the 2:50 mark put the Lions up 44-35. The Pioneers cut that advantage down to five points before the Lions closed the period on a five-point rally to take a 49-39 lead into the final period.

The teams traded scores through the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, and the Lions held an eight-point margin before pulling away. Gay converted a three-point play and made two free throws, followed by a Ransom layup and free throw, allowing the Lions to push their lead to 16 points at 65-49 with three minutes left for their largest lead of the game. The Pioneers could get no closer than the final 11-point margin, as the Lions swept the season series between the two schools.