The Sixth Court of Appeals has upheld the 18-year prison sentence given by a Bowie County jury to a man who shot a romantic rival and then drove the victim to the hospital. Barry Kendall Green, 36, had pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon but opted to have a jury decide his punishment. The victim in the shooting, Michael Brad Hooks, lost a kidney, adrenal gland, and suffered a collapsed lung and broken ribs in the shooting.