Eight District Court Proceedings

Hopkins County District Judge Eddie Northcutt has sentenced a Sulphur Springs man convicted on three drug charges in August. Glenn Epps was sentenced to three years in prison and ten years probation, to be served after his prison term is completed. Epps wife was sentenced to five years probation for injury to a child. Those charges were filed because children in their home were exposed to cocaine.

Hopkins County District Judge Eddie Northcutt has denied a request for bond for a man appealing his conviction earlier this year for theft of property between $1500 and $20,000. Chad Alan Cappiello, 47, is currently serving two years behind bars. The charges stem from a home improvement fraud in Como. Cappiello also faces felony charges in Angelina County.