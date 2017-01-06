9-2A All District team Announced Plus Gregory Suspended for One Year

Two Red River Valley athletes have named to the District 9-2A Division II All District team. Clarksville freshman Quay Scales is named Newcomer of the Year and Detroit sophomore Tyrone Rosser was named Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Other players are on the district’s first-team list. Clarksville senior quarterback Rayzon Allen, Detroit senior wide receiver Cody Brock, Detroit tight end Waylan Crutchfield, Detroit senior offensive lineman Trevor McCoin and Clarksville senior offensive lineman Lenza Clark. On defense, Detroit sophomore Jayden Goodwin was first-team defensive tackle and Clarksville junior Kyrie King is a first-team defensive end. Other Clarksville first-teamers included sophomore outside linebacker Dyvarious Douglas and Allen at corner. And Eagle Brock at safety.

Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended for at least a year for another violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

It’s the third time this season Gregory has been suspended. The first was a four-game ban, followed by 10 games on top of that. The suspension announced Thursday makes him ineligible for the playoffs, which start Jan. 15 for Dallas, the top seed in the NFC.

The suspension is for one calendar year, meaning Gregory could be eligible for the playoffs without another violation if the Cowboys make it again next season.

Gregory played the final two games of his second regular season, recording the first sack of his career in the finale against Philadelphia.

And just like that, the Dallas Mavericks have been yanked back to the bottom of the Western Conference.

The Phoenix Suns rode exceptional play by their backcourt and rallied to a 102-95 victory over the Mavs before a sellout crowd of 19,570 Thursday night at American Airlines Center.

The loss leaves the Mavs 11-25 and in last place in the Western Conference. With the win, the Suns climbed past the Mavs, out of the West cellar and to a 12-25 record.

