90 Grams Of Meth Seized in East Texas Traffic Stop

An East Texas traffic stop resulted in two arrests and the seizure of nearly 90 grams of methamphetamine. As Marshall police approached the vehicle, they detected the odor of burning marijuana and asked to search the car. That request was denied, but a K-9 alerted on the vehicle and a search was conducted. 30-year-old Tobias Prudencio of Marshall, and his passenger, 19-year-old Stephanie Carbajal, of Maryland were arrested on felony drug charges. The car the suspects were in turned out to be stolen.