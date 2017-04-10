Morrell banner
Car-Mart Name Your Down Payment Header Banner
Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
Shumate Banner
Tri-City Charter
cypress basin hospice
Hess-Header Banner
Free Money Check
Adkin’s Finance
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event

90 Grams Of Meth Seized in East Texas Traffic Stop

2 hours ago News

 

 

Tobias Prudencio Harrison County Jail
Tobias Prudencio
Harrison County Jail

An East Texas  traffic stop resulted in two arrests and the seizure of nearly 90 grams of methamphetamine. As Marshall police approached the vehicle,  they detected the odor of burning marijuana and asked to search the car. That request was denied, but a K-9 alerted on the vehicle and a search was conducted. 30-year-old Tobias Prudencio of Marshall, and his passenger, 19-year-old Stephanie Carbajal, of Maryland were arrested on felony drug charges. The car the suspects were in turned out to be stolen.

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     