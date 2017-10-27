A Chilly Friday Night HS Football Lineup Plus Mavs Fall Short

Area teams will take to the field for week nine of the Texas High School Football season tonight.

Paris – The North Lamar Panthers look to get on track when they visit Princeton on MIX 107.7. The Paris Wildcats hope to bounce back on the road at Quinlan Ford on 101.9 KBUS, while the Prairiland Patriots go to Whitewright on KOYN 93.9. In a Red River Valley battle the unbeaten Rivercrest Rebels host the Honey Grove Warriors at The Swamp. The Chisum Mustangs travel to play defending state champion, Gunter. The Cooper Bulldogs go to Leonard. The Detroit Eagles are at Dallas Gateway and the Clarksville Tigers go to Maud. Games kick-off at 7:30 pm.

Mount Pleasant – In one of the biggest rivalries in district 16-5A, the Mt Pleasant Tigers host the Sulphur Springs Wildcats at Sam Parker Field. The game will be carried live on KLAKE 97.7. The Paul Pewitt Brahmas host the Hooks Hornets for the STAR 96.9 Game of the Week. Other action around the area will include the unbeaten Mt Vernon Tigers look to stay perfect when they visit Quitman. The Rivercrest Rebels try to remain undefeated when they bring Honey Grove to The Swamp. The Pittsburg Pirates look for an upset at home against Pleasant Grove. The Daingerfield Tigers bring in Queen City and the Gilmer Buckeyes welcome in Spring Hill. Games tonight kick off at 7:30 pm.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats look to get back in the playoff conversation when they travel to play rival Mt Pleasant. The game will be carried live on STAR 95.9. The Mt Vernon Tigers are looking to stay perfect when they hit the road to take on Quitman. The Cooper Bulldogs are visiting Leonard. The Winnsboro Raiders and Commerce Tigers clash in Winnsboro. The Como-Pickton Eagles look to get back on track visiting Edgewood. The Emory Rains Wildcats host Wills Point and the Campbell Indians go to Fruitvale. Games tonight kick off at 7:30 pm.

An epic come back falls short for the Dallas Mavericks as they fall to the Memphis Grizzlies, 96-91. The Mavs trailed by 20 in the third quarter and briefly took a lead with four minutes left, however Dallas couldn’t hold off the Grizzlies, falling to 1-5 on the season and how the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow night at the A-A-C.

The Dallas Stars also drop a close game last night to Edmonton, 5-4. Jamie Benn collected another three points, but the Stars drop to 5-5-0 and remain with 10 points on the season.

Game three of the World Series arrives in Houston tonight as the Astros and L-A Dodgers take to the field at Minute Maid Park. The series is tied at a game apiece. The Dodgers will send former Texas Ranger Yu Darvish to the mound against Lance McCullers Jr. First pitch tonight is at 7:20 .

