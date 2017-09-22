A Crash In Panola County Kills A Carthage Man

Wednesday night before 11:30, Troopers investigated a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-315 in Panola County. It was three miles southwest of Longbranch. Reportedly a 2017 Volvo D13 truck tractor towing a semi-trailer driven by Daniel Richard Gama Jr., 52, of Deer Park, was traveling northeast on SH-315 approaching a gradual left-hand curve. At the same time, a 1983 Ford Mustang, driven by Caleb Scott Gibbs, 18, of Carthage, was traveling southwest entering a gradual right-hand curve. Gibbs failed to negotiate the curve causing the Mustang to go on the wrong side of the roadway. The vehicles collided in the northeast lane. Judge David Gray pronounced Gibbs dead at the scene. Hawthorne Funeral Home in Carthage has Gray’s body. Gama Jr. was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.