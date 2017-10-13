A Grand Saline Man Dies In Fatal Crash

Thursday evening just before 6:00 The DPS reported a one-vehicle fatal crash on FM-315 just south of CR-4201. That is about ten miles north of Chandler in Henderson County. A 2007 Chevrolet 1500 pick-up, driven by Westin Dale Milliorn, 19, of Grand Saline, was traveling north on FM-315 when he failed to negotiate a curve causing the vehicle to move off the east edge of the road. He overcorrected and ended up hitting a tree on the other side of the highway. Paramedics transported the driver to Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler in serious condition. Judge Milton Adams pronounced Austin Dale Boyles, 23, of Grand Saline, a passenger, deceased at the scene. Chandler Memorial Funeral Home in Chandler has Boyles.