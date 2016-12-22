A Record 30,000 Visit Children’s Museum In 2016

The Children’s Museum welcomed Debbie Gooding as the Museum’s visitor who brought the total yearly attendance to 30,000 in 2016. The Museum gave her, and her children balloons and a year’s membership to the Children’s Museum.

(December 21, 2016, Commerce, Texas) There was great excitement at the Children’s Museum on Wednesday (Dec 21) as the Gooding family from Sulphur Springs brought the yearly number of visitors to 30,000. Debbie had attended Brunch with Santa and returned for a second visit at just the right time. Balloons and an annual membership were presented to Debbie as she entered the Children’s Museum.

“Are you kidding? This honor is wonderful! My boys will love this!” she quickly exclaimed.

“We want to thank all our visitors who have made this year such a success. This is a tremendous milestone for the Children’s Museum,” said Sharline Freeman, Executive Director. “Since the population of Commerce is 8,000, this number reflects the support that the Children’s Museum receives from throughout northeast Texas.”

The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum features open play, special events, and school programs throughout the year. Coming soon in 2017 will be the Children Health and Safety Fair on January 14. There is a book signing by author Kathleen Hooten on January 28. The Daddy Daughter Dance is February 4, and Mother Son Pirate Night is February 25. The Healthy Kids from A to Z pre-school program will begin the eight-week class on January 11. The fifth grade Weird Science program begins on February 9.

The Children’s Museum opened in 2002. With a full schedule and variety of events, 2017 promises to be another successful year at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum. For more information, call the Children’s Museum at 903-886-6055.

