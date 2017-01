IRS Certified AARP Volunteers will be preparing 2016 Income Tax Returns at Wesley United Methodist Church at 614 Texas in Sulphur Springs on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM beginning February 4. There are no charges for this service and you do not need to be an AARP member to participate. Bring photo ID, last year’s Tax Return, and a Social Security Card for each person named on your return.