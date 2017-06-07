Abbott Signs Bill to Ban Texting While Driving



(AUSTIN) – Today, Governor Greg Abbott signed into law House Bill 62, the statewide ban on texting while driving, authored by Rep. Tom Craddick and Sen. Judith Zaffirini.

“I am pleased that Governor Abbott signed House Bill 62 and it will become law. By enacting this public safety legislation, the governor is saving lives by deterring this dangerous and deadly behavior,” Craddick said. “For a long time, Texas has needed this law to prevent the loss of life in unnecessary and preventable crashes, and we finally have it. This bill delivers a strong message to Texas drivers to stop texting, put down their phone, and keep their eyes on the road. Like AT&T says: It can wait.”