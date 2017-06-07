Adkin’s Finance
Tri-City Charter
Shumate Banner
cypress basin hospice
Hess-Header Banner
Polaris All Summer Sales Event
Morrell banner

Abbott Signs Bill to Ban Texting While Driving

7 hours ago News, Paris News


(AUSTIN) – Today, Governor Greg Abbott signed into law House Bill 62, the statewide ban on texting while driving, authored by Rep. Tom Craddick and Sen. Judith Zaffirini.

“I am pleased that Governor Abbott signed House Bill 62 and it will become law. By enacting this public safety legislation, the governor is saving lives by deterring this dangerous and deadly behavior,” Craddick said. “For a long time, Texas has needed this law to prevent the loss of life in unnecessary and preventable crashes, and we finally have it. This bill delivers a strong message to Texas drivers to stop texting, put down their phone, and keep their eyes on the road. Like AT&T says: It can wait.”

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     