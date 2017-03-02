Academic Pathways Scholarships Offered

Jarvis Christian College is offering Academic Pathways Scholarship

Hawkins, TX – According to Best Value College Reports, the average cost of tuition and fees for four-year institutions in 1981-82 was $3,951. The price tag rose to $23,066 in 2011-2012. As the economy grew and double-digit inflation took hold, college tuition and fees climbed rapidly to exceed inflation. Government programs weren’t prepared for the rise in education costs, and the federal grant programs began to shift to subsidized loan programs. Many families saw their ability to cover portions of their children’s tuition drastically fall over the years. From 2010 to 2012, the average amount parents chipped in to pay for college increased by a staggering 35 percent to $5,727, creating the need to identify other ways to pay for college (i.e., loans).

In response to rising higher education costs, Jarvis Christian College announces a new financial aid incentive program for students to enroll and remain on their academic pathways to graduate within four years.

The College is offering an Academic Pathways Scholarship (APS) or rebate of $500 per semester, amounting to approximately $4,000 over a four-year period for first-time freshmen.

To be eligible for the scholarship, first-time freshmen must meet the following academic performance measures:

· Enroll and pass 15 credit hours each semester;

· Remain continuously enrolled and graduate within the four years period;

· Remain in academic good standing each semester;

· Use the scholarship rebate as a reduction in tuition and fees – will not be paid as a refund in any semester.

Transfer students will also be eligible for the rebate of $500 per semester, amounting to $2,000 over a two-year period. The eligibility criteria for the two-year scholarship mirror that of the four-year scholarship, except that students are required to remain on track to graduate in two years from the date of admission to the College. This Board-approved incentive will reduce the student’s overall indebtedness, completion time, and the total cost of education.

In addition to the above-mentioned incentives, students may also qualify for academic, athletic and performance scholarships.

For more information, please contact the Office of Admissions at 903-730-4890, Ext. 2202.