Billy Joel Tracy

TDCJ Photo

Telford State Prison inmate, Billy Joel Tracy, 39, took the stand in his own defense Thursday at his capital murder trial in New Boston. Tracy claimed, under questioning from Texarkana lawyer Jeff Harrelson, that he only meant to beat up guard Timothy Davison. He claimed he did it because Davison accepted a $500 cash bribe to smuggle him a cell phone, but never delivered it. Closing arguments are scheduled for today. Tracy faces a possible death penalty if convicted.