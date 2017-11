Accused NE Texas Sex Trafficker Bonds Out of Jail

Kenneth Dewayne Nelson

Bi-State Jail

A Northeast Texas man charged with multiple counts of human trafficking has been released after posting $150,000 surety bond. Kenneth Dewayne Nelson, 63, of Texarkana, is accused of trading drugs and cash for sex with at least six teenage girls in Bowie County. He’s charged with Continuous Trafficking of a person.