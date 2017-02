The serial bank robber known as the “ Barrel Chested Bandit” has been captured in Arizona. Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jay Sanders told us he has confessed to 11 bank robberies in 5 states, including one at the Southtown Branch of Alliance Bank in Sulphur Springs and one in Longview. 50 year old Anthony James Lane faces multiple charges and remains in federal custody. A $10,000 reward was recently offered for his arrest, but it’s not known at this time if his arrest was the result of a tip.