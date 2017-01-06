Adkin’s Finance
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017
Morrell banner
Tri-City Charter
Hess-Header Banner
Wood Air Header

Additional Attorney Appointed For Commerce Murder Suspect

1 hour ago News

Wood Air News Sponsor

 

 

Tyrone Jamaal Williams Hunt County Jail
Tyrone Jamaal Williams
Hunt County Jail

A North Texas man accused of murdering a Commerce woman and her daughter has had an additional attorney appointed to represent him.  The current attorney for 30 Tyrone Jamaal Williams is from the West Texas Regional Public Defender for Capital Cases program. The new attorney will represent Williams on additional charges against him that include aggravated kidnapping, endangering a child and tampering with evidence.  Williams faces a possible death sentenced for allegedly stabbing to death 27 year old Nichole Elizabeth Gonzales and he 51 year old  mother, Vicki Ann Gonzales.

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     