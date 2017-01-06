Additional Attorney Appointed For Commerce Murder Suspect

A North Texas man accused of murdering a Commerce woman and her daughter has had an additional attorney appointed to represent him. The current attorney for 30 Tyrone Jamaal Williams is from the West Texas Regional Public Defender for Capital Cases program. The new attorney will represent Williams on additional charges against him that include aggravated kidnapping, endangering a child and tampering with evidence. Williams faces a possible death sentenced for allegedly stabbing to death 27 year old Nichole Elizabeth Gonzales and he 51 year old mother, Vicki Ann Gonzales.