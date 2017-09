Paris Texas *ROCKS* and so does Officer Donnie Winton at Aikin Elementary School. Winton received a treasure hunt find from Aikin 4th grader Olivia Gonzalez. She found a great rock in a Paris parking lot and saved it for Officer Winton. It’s message, “To all the cops out there: Watch your six, wear your vest, and Be Safe!”

The colorful, hand-painted rocks have been turning up around town since the national rocking trend began this summer.