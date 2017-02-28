Aikin Family Movie Night

Enjoying Family Movie Night are Aikin 3rd grader Kadence Jackson, bottom right, with her family. Clockwise: Axle Jackson, Jessica Perez, Sandra Lopez, and Alex Perez.

Aikin students kicked off the school-wide birthday celebration for beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss by attending Family Movie Night on February 21. A night out together with no phone, tv, or other distractions gave families the opportunity to enjoy a showing of the movie “Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who.” Families brought blankets, pillows, and popcorn and drinks were available. More than 40 Aikin families participated.

Paris ISD participates in a movie licensing program through Movie Licensing USA which allows movies to be shown at no charge.