Aikin Student Council Chooses Service Project

Fourth-grade Student Council representative D’Tadrien Morgan watches as CJ Farrow practices tying his shoelaces.

Fourth-grader Olivia Fitzgerald helps Kindergarten student Keylee Lopez with her shoelaces.

The Aikin Student Council, made up of third and fourth-grade students who are elected by their peers, chose shoelaces for their spring service project. Student Council members work weekly with Kindergarten students who need help mastering the tricky skill of shoelace tying. Assistant Principal David Stevens is the Student Council sponsor.