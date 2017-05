EMS Week is May 21-27, and you’re invited to visit Air Evac Lifeteam and interview flight paramedics! There are more than 600 flight paramedics employed at 132 Air Evac Lifeteam locations in 15 states. These highly skilled men and women are often the best part of someone’s worst day. Working in a flying ER, they respond to the scene of a medical emergency and transport patients between medical facilities.