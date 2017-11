Alabama Man Arrested For Sexual Assault In Wood County

Darrell Wayne Welch

Wood County Jail

Wood County Deputies have arrested a 42-year-old Alabama man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl between 2015 and 2017. Darrell Wayne Welch has been charged with first-degree felony Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. He remains behind bars in lieu of $100,000 bond.