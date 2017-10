An 18-wheeler operator was observed driving on I-30 in Sulphur Springs in an erratic and reckless manner. Deputies arrested him shortly after midnight Saturday morning. Lowell Edward Landers, 57, of Russellville, Alabama, was allegedly driving all over the road at speeds of between five and 55 mph and ended up hitting a light pole when he exited at Hwy 19. He was charged with Evading Arrest and DWI.