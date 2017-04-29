All Officials Are Working Multiple Deaths

Friday afternoon authorities found Acelynn Carrie Wester, age two, near where her mother, Bethany Jo Wester, 43, was found, near Cove, Arkansas. Acelynn’s brother, Reilly James Scarbrough, age nine, is still missing. Friends reported the two children missing Saturday (Apr 22). On Thursday, Officials found Bethany’s uncle, Steven J. Payne, 66, dead in his home. Anyone with information about Reilly should contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 479-394-2511. Officials found Bethany in a creek last Tuesday (Apr 25). There is no information on a suspect, vehicle, or direction of travel in the case.