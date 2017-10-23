All-Region Choir Named at Stone Middle School

Ten students from Stone Middle School were named to the Region IV Middle School All-Region Choir. Those chosen competed against approximately 300 students on October 14 and will perform in a clinic and concert on November 11 in Mt Pleasant.

All-Region choir members pictured beginning front row left are Gibson Dyess, Carson Anderson, Evan Saffle, Brady Garrison andElicia Trevino. In back are Jillian Jones, Makenzie Bell, Angelique Anderson, Hannah Semanek and Mackenna Miller. The choir is under the direction of Raven Minter.