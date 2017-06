An East Texas man was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap and sexually assault a woman by impersonating a police officer over the weekend. 22-year-old Emmitt Harrell Christian of Cherokee County who was in a private vehicle with strobe lights pulled woman over, told her he was an officer and she had to have sex with him. He was later found and picked out of a line up by the victim. He admitted to the impersonation but denied that any sexual assault took place.