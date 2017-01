An allegedly reckless driver who had been weaving in and out of traffic on Hwy 11E Wednesday collided head on with another vehicle at the intersection with FM 3019. A man and his wife were flown to a trauma center for fractured bones and other injuries. One of the vehicles reportedly caught fire. 20 year old Nelson Mitchell Privette of Winnsboro, was taken to a Winnsboro hospital for treatment and then transported to the Hopkins County jail on 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.