A&M-Texarkana Hires New Program Manager

A&M-Texarkana announces Program Manager for new PATH program.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana has hired Mr. Doneyne Smith as the director for the new PATH Program. The Personal Achievement Through Help Project (PATH) is a program that establishes mentorships targeting African-American male students to encourage and support them through a college engagement program to ensure their success in higher education.

Doneyne Smith is a native of Texarkana, Texas and is the son of the late Robert Broadous and Marilyn Smith. He graduated as a well-known student-athlete from Arkansas High school in Texarkana and was active in a community choir as well as citywide church activities. He has volunteered time with the Boy Scouts, the Jamison’s Center of Kindness, and the Boy’s Club marine basketball team in Texarkana. Doneyne is a psychology graduate of Texarkana College and Texas A&M University, who understands the many challenges that occur for students during their college journey. He is also a veteran of the United States Army and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is a single parent of two remarkable young boys, Doneyne Jr. and Darrion, whom he mentors every day.

The PATH Program provides intensive mentorship services for African-American male students at A&M-Texarkana. The program connects students with academic, career, and personal resources to help them succeed. Mentors and mentees form sustainable, mutually supportive relationships that will benefit them throughout their educational journey. One of the goals of the program is for our mentors to assist students with taking ownership of their education and career goals and helping them with overcoming every conceivable barrier to completing their education at A&M-Texarkana and beyond.

“The program will include training and professional development for mentors and mentees. As a result of the program, we hope to enhance student engagement and success at A&M-Texarkana,” said Elizabeth Patterson, Assistant Vice President for Student Success. “We are so grateful for Mr. Fred Markham and the Texas Pioneer Foundation’s support—this program wouldn’t be possible without them. And, of course, thank you to Dr. Emily Cutrer, President of A&M-Texarkana, for her support of this program and all student success initiatives.”

Mr. Smith will be in charge of establishing the program and maintaining a network of mentors for these students to connect them with academic, career, and personal resources needed to be high-performing scholars. He will foster meaningful and sustainable relationships with mentors and mentees to increase student engagement and success ultimately.

The program components include:

• College Forward training for mentees

• Each mentor will coach five students

• Weekly group meetings

• Campus and community activities

• Annual diversity leadership conference

• Guest speaker series

• Mentee scholarships

“To move towards greatness, you must have a goal, faith, guidance, and hard work that you must apply. It is a pleasure and an honor to serve as the PATH program administrator by Texas A&M University-Texarkana. They provided me with a high-quality education and a Bachelor of Science degree. I will do my best to help provide a pathway to academic excellence and personal achievement for all the students to be positive examples and mentors in their community,” Doneyne Smith said.

The PATH Program will also have an Advisory Board to provide suggestions and feedback to the PATH Program Coordinator and Administrator. They are charged with serving as advocates and liaisons for the program on campus and in the community – providing suggestions regarding program curriculum, programs, activities, workshops, and other events, and observing and participating in program events, activities, workshops, etc.

The philosophy of the PATH program at Texas A&M University-Texarkana is to be a community of learners that aims to foster the development of traditionally under-represented male students and facilitate their transition into the intellectual, social, and cultural environment of the university. The mission is designed to assist students in building the foundation for academic and personal success by providing intensive mentorship for African-American males at A&M-Texarkana.

For more information on the PATH program, contact Doneyne Smith at (903) 334-6753 or by email at doneyne.smith@tamut.edu.