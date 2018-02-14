A&M-Texarkana Tops Out New Building

A&M-Texarkana sets Topping Out ceremony for the Building for Academic and Student Services; celebration Tuesday.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana hosted a Topping Out ceremony with Hoar Construction and their partners on Tuesday, February 13, on the A&M-Texarkana campus, 7101 University Avenue, Texarkana, Texas.

It is a tradition for many construction companies to celebrate a building project that is nearing completion with a ceremony known as “topping out” and usually refers to when they place the last beam upon the top of a structure during construction.

Dr. Emily Cutrer, president of the university, commented on reaching this milestone, “Through the investment of the 84th Texas Legislature in A&M-Texarkana, our campus is growing, and our ability to serve our students is enhanced. In addition to housing student services and state-of-the-art educational spaces for business and nursing programs, our Building for Academic and Student Services will stand as the gateway to our campus.”

The building is a 58,000-square-foot academic and student services center that will house the recently-expanded nursing program funded by a $1.6 million appropriation from the Texas Legislature, business programs, academic classrooms, laboratories and support services for students. It will accommodate enrollment growth, particularly in science and health-affiliated disciplines that require specialized laboratory space. The project was made possible through the approval of $32 million in funding by the 84th Texas Legislature in 2015.

Terral Routh, the Senior Marketing Coordinator of the design firm Corgan, said “We’re thrilled to be part of Texas A&M-Texarkana’s growth. This building represents the passion and commitment of everyone at the University to create educational opportunities for the ARK-LA-TEX region and beyond.”

Project superintendent for Hoar Construction, Joe Bouthillette, said “Construction is on schedule, and the attention to safety and quality on the project has made this topping out a great milestone for our trade partners, design partners, and the university. The construction team is excited to enter the next phase of the exterior and start the high-end interiors.”