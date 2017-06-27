Jesus Ludena Alejandro Ludena

Galena Park Police Department issued an Amber Alert Tuesday at 5:49 pm. Jesus Ludena, age 22 months, was last seen at noon Tuesday in Galena Park. He is two foot tall, weighing 30 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and is a white/Hispanic male. His date of birth is Augusta 28, 2015. The suspect is Alejandro Ludena, age 25, driving a 2008 brown Honda Civic sedan with license tag HBF2149. The suspect is 5’-7” tall weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a white/Hispanic male. His date of birth is September 26, 1991. If you see them, you are asked to call 713-675-3471 Galena Park PD or your local authorities.