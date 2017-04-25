Anne-Arky Hits Winnsboro

Photo: L-R Ian Dierflinger and Linden Clark. Photo credit, Jim Willis

Winnsboro, TX —- The Bowery Players at the Winnsboro Center for the Arts (WCA) are ready to entertain at the Weekend of Comedy, Friday through Sunday (May 5-7). The shows on Friday and Saturday will start at 7:00 pm and there will be a Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm. “We are doing a short play for the first act,” says Maryann Miller, WCA Theatre Director. “Then we will play some improv games. That is always an audience favorite as people try to stump the troupe with scene suggestions that the players have to act out. And audience members can come on stage to play with us if they want to.”

The play “Anne-Arky” was written by Lindsay Price, who has plays available for young people through the website Theatrefolk.com. Most of them are humorous and great fun for kids and adults. “Anne-Arky,” as the name suggests, encompasses quite a bit of nonsense as a troupe of players put on a production of “Anne of Green Gables,” and the audience gets a glimpse of what goes on backstage during a production. Sometimes it isn’t pretty.

The players in the show range in age from the youngest at twelve, Linden Clark, to Adrienne Walters who is old enough to be his great-grandmother. Some new players are making their WCA stage debut. They include Ben Morris, Geraldine Fish, Sabre Miller, Jamie Turney and Kate Vose, and returning players are Darla Pierce, Thomas Hulme, Ian Dierflinger, and Val Vetter. Joining the troupe for improv will be Jim Hollowell and Bruce Zasowski. “Jamie Turney is also my assistant director,” Miller says. “And she will be teaching the Let’s Play drama camp for beginners in June. We are pleased to have her on board, and this will be a great camp for kids who have never been on stage. I’m also very excited by the other new additions to the Bowery Players troupe. They are all very talented and dedicated, and they have worked hard for weeks of rehearsals to put on a fun show.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under twelve and can be purchased at the WCA office, The Winnsboro Emporium, or at the door.