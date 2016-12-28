Annual Children’s Health And Safety Fair

Children may take a walk through the MegaLung at the Children’s Health Fair on Saturday (Jan 16) from 9:30 to 11:30. The MegaLung is the only one in the state of Texas and was received by the Children’s Museum as part of the Tobacco Grant from Hunt Regional Hospital Foundation.

(December 28, 2016, Commerce, Texas) Where can kids walk through an eight-foot tall lung? Where can they see the effect of exercise on their oxygen level and pulse rate? When children wash their hands, are they immaculate? These questions highlight the activities held at the Children’s Health and Safety Fair at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum on Saturday (Jan 14) from 9:30 to 11:30. The event will include free admission.

Hands-on activities will highlight children’s health. For example, after exercise children will compare their oxygen level and pulse rate to their resting levels using oximeters. Lonnie, the Museum’s MegaLung, will provide children an opportunity to walk through an eight-foot tall lung.

With Glo-Gel, children can see the cleanliness of their hands before and after washing. The Commerce Police Department emphasizes children’s safety with a children’s ID card with picture and fingerprints. Lamar County Texas Department of Transportation will participate by providing information on child safety seating. This event is important because according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, parents do not install three out of four child safety seats. That increases the risk of death in a vehicle crash. And, of course, the Children’s Museum will be open for play and exploration of more than fifty different play areas.

“This is our second year to offer this event,” said Sharline Freeman Director of the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum. “This year we have added “safety” to our event. TX Dot from Lamar County will be one of our new participants. What could be more important than the health and safety of children? We are excited to be offering such a beneficial event for children and their parents.” In addition to health activities set up at the Children’s Museum and the play areas which will be open, children will receive a Children’s Activity Book. Children who participate in the Children’s Health Fair receive this book. The museum distributes the book throughout Hunt County.

“We appreciate the sponsors for the event and the Children’s Activity Book. Hunt Regional Healthcare has played a significant role in this. Other sponsors include Commerce Veterinary Clinic, Live Oak Professional Center, Primary Care Associates, Atmos Energy, and Community Health Service Agency, Inc. We appreciate these groups for making the Children’s Health Fair possible,” said Elana Barton, Director of Development for the Children’s Museum.

“We hope this event will impact the area as we emphasize the health of our children,” said Donna Tavener, Board President. For more information, call the Northeast Texas

Children’s Museum at 903-886-6055.