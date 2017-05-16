Morrell banner
Annual Jenny Burton-Rushin Memorial BBQ Cookoff Saturday

13 hours ago News, Paris News

 

This Saturday It’s The 4th Annual Jenny Burton-rushin Memorial Barbecue Cook Off At The Red River Valley Fair Grounds. Proceeds This Year Will Benefit The Blossom And Faught Volunteer Fire Department. Categories Include Brisket, Pulled Pork, Ribs, Chicken And Beans.  This Event Is Sponsored By  East Texas Broadcasting, North Texas Fab, First Federal Community Bank, All State Concrete, Paris Apothecary, Harrison Walker And Harper. Scs Graphics And James Hodge. Competition Begins At 10 Am. Adults Twelve Dollars Children 12 And Under Eight Dollars. Under Five Free. There will be some great prizes as well! Come Out Eat Or Compete At The 4th Annual Jenny Burton Rushin Memorial Barbecue Cookoff This Saturday At The Red River Valley Fair Grounds!

