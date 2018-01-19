Annual Memorial Service Planned

Cypress Basin Hospice invites you to attend our Annual Memorial Service. This service is a particular time for those who are bereaved to gather to honor and celebrate the life and legacy of their loved one. Although the service will remember those who were in our care in 2017, we would also like to honor any in the community who have passed away. If you would like to acknowledge your loved one in this special event, please contact Mark Davenport at 903-577-1510 or

m.davenport@cbhospice.org. The Memorial Service will be with inspirational music, words of comfort, and a special pictorial tribute. We will also read the names aloud of each loved one.

The non-denominational service will be at First Baptist Church, 116 Oak Ave., in Sulphur Springs on Sunday (Mar 4) at 2:00 pm. A time of fellowship with refreshments will follow the service in the fellowship hall.

Cypress Basin Hospice is a non-profit organization and has been serving Northeast Texas for over 25 years. Cypress Basin dedicates itself to providing supportive services to patients and their families who are undergoing the effects of a life-limiting illness.

Cypress Basin Hospice services are provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.cbhospice.org.