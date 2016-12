The Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana is expected to receive the appeal today of a Lamar County man sentenced to 75 years in prison after his conviction for Felony DWI. Shelton Lynn Oringderff had more than a dozen prior DWI convictions before being sentenced in Hunt County as a habitual criminal. The Hunt County sentence will begin after Oringderff finishes the 25 year sentence he received in 2014 in Lamar County.