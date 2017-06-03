Are You Hurricane Ready?

Minimizing Hurricane Risks

If you haven’t already made preparations for a hurricane season, now is a good time—especially survivors of the August 2016 floods.

In the mid-1800s with the establishment of the National Weather Service, Hurricanes officially became recorded. Louisiana has directly been hit by 54. That’s why it’s important for survivors living in FEMA Manufactured Housing Units (MHUs) and other temporary residences to take appropriate precautions. Below are tips survivors staying in temporary housing should embrace to protect themselves and their families during severe weather.

Never shelter in FEMA MHUs during tornadoes and hurricanes.

All FEMA MHUs come equipped with weather radios, so it’s important to listen to them for a warning.

Follow the guidance of local officials. Severe weather may affect access to and from homes, so survivors should follow evacuation orders, storm paths, road closures and other relevant information.

More information may be found online at www.fema.gov/pdf/areyouready/areyouready_full.pdf

Hurricane preparedness tips for all Louisiana and Texas residents:

Before a Hurricane

Document items and contents in your home in photos.

Place important papers and documents such as driver’s licenses, social security cards, passports, birth certificates, vehicle registration cards and insurance policies in a waterproof, portable container.

Consider buying flood insurance. Know your flood risk. See msc.fema.gov/portal to know the flood risk in your area and see www.floodsmart.gov for information about risk and rates.

Make a hurricane emergency plan. For tips see www.ready.gov/make-a-plan.

Build or restock your emergency preparedness kit. Essential items include flashlights, battery-powered radios, batteries, cash and first aid supplies.

Should you need to get to higher ground, know where to go and how to get there.

In the event of an evacuation order, choose several temporary places to stay. These can include the homes of relatives and friends, a hotel or a shelter.

If you need evacuation transportation, you should contact your local authorities.

Prepare Your Home

Bring outdoor furniture inside. Move valuable indoor items to the highest floor in the structure.

Disconnect electrical appliances. Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water. They could electrocute you.

Before evacuation, turn off your gas and electricity at the main switch or valve. This effort helps prevent fires and explosions.

Consider elevating appliances such as water heaters and electrical equipment.

Stay Updated and Aware