Area High School Hoops Plus Stars Take Down Bruins in OT

Area high school basketball teams are back in action tonight.

—

Paris – The Paris Wildcats host Pleasant Grove tonight at Wildcat Gym as the Lady Cats go to Texarkana. North Lamar games Vs. Atlanta have been cancelled. The Chisum Mustangs take to the road to play the Mt. Vernon Tigers while the Lady Mustangs host the Purple Lady Tigers. Prairiland boys and girls have the night off.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Chapel Hill Red Devils and Lady Devils look to build on their early district success. The 4th ranked Lady Devils host Como-Pickton beginning at 6pm , followed by the Chapel Hill boys taking on the Eagles at 7:30 . The Mt. Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers are also at home this evening to welcome in the Chisum Mustangs and Lady Mustangs. The girls tip off at 6pm with the boys to follow.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats and Lady Cats look to continue their dominant ways when they take on the Greenville Lions and Lady Lions. The boys will be at home while the girls take to the road to visit their I30 rival. Both games tip off at 7:30 . The Mt. Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers are also at home this evening to welcome in the Chisum Mustangs and Lady Mustangs. The girls tip off at 6pm with the boys to follow. And the Yantis Owls go to Gilmer to visit Union Hill.

—

The Dallas Mavericks return to the hardwood tonight as well as they visit the Denver Nuggets. Dallas has won six out of their last 10 games and are 15-29 on the season. Denver, meanwhile, enters tonight’s contest one game over .500 at 22-21. Tip off tonight in the Mile High City is set for 8pm.

—

The Dallas Stars notch one of their biggest wins of the season yesterday over Boston, 3-2 in overtime. Stephen Johns and Alexander Radulov netted the goals for Dallas in the 2nd period while Tyler Seguin manipulated his way around defenders before beating the Bruins goaltender. The Stars pick up their 53rd point of the season and occupy the top wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

—

And Alabama Linebacker, Mekhi Brown, who punched a Georgia player before having to be restrained while going after an assist coach during the College Football National Championship, will be transferring to Tennessee State University. According to The Tennessean Brown, a sophomore, had actually applied and been accepted to Tennessee State earlier in the fall semester. Roughly a month prior to the title game. Of further interest, TSU had recently released defensive lineman, Latrelle Lee, in November for punching the strength and conditioning coach, resulting in assault charges.