Area Schools Compete In Traffic Safety PSA Contest

Students produce videos to promote traffic safety for peers.

The event is Wednesday (Feb 28) from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Jefferson Transportation and Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin Street in Jefferson.

Schools throughout Northeast Texas will be competing in Jefferson for Project Graduation Funds from the Texas Department of Transportation. Students from each of the schools have produced videos promoting traffic safety issues for their peers. Such subjects include district driving, seat belt usage, drinking and driving, speeding, etc.

The school with the winning video will receive a $1500 grant for their Project Graduation event for this year. Second place will receive $1250, third place $1000 and every other school participating will receive $700. Schools not participating in the video competition may also receive grant funds by sponsoring traffic safety events at their school.