Area TxDOT Meeting In Pittsburg

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is planning to construct a connector road, State Loop 255, between US 271 and FM 1520 in northern Camp County. An informal information meeting followed by an official public hearing is at the Region 8 Educational Service Center, 4845 US 271, Pittsburg, Texas, on Thursday (Apr 27). The informational period begins at 5:00 pm and the public hearing is 6:00 pm. All interested citizens are invited to attend this hearing and voice their support for or concerns about the project. TxDOT personnel will be available to answer questions from those in attendance during the informational period but will be unable to respond to any comments or questions during the official public hearing. The meeting is in English, but Spanish interpreters will be present.