AGENDA

ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS

BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

DECEMBER 14, 2017

The Board of Directors of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 14, 2017, at the Hopkins County Courthouse, 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, Texas, hosted by the Honorable Robert Newsom, Judge, Hopkins County.

Item 4. Approve the minutes as submitted of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Board of Directors Meeting held Thursday, September 28, 2017, in Daingerfield, Texas.

Review and Comment

Item 5. Report and comment on an Environmental Assessment to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Animal Feeding Operation permit by Mr. Adrian Van Der Jagt. It is to authorize operation of a new dairy heifer replacement facility at 699 head, none of which are milking cows, at 1228 County Road 2321, Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County, Texas.

Item 6. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to TCEQ by LMP Ready Mix, LLC for proposed Air Quality Permit renewal to authorize the continued operation of the Concrete Batch Plant located at 775 East 16th St., Mt. Pleasant, Titus County, Texas. (See page 9 – to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Item 7. Review and comment on the following Environmental Assessments to TCEQ for proposed Water Quality

Permit renewals

a) City of Mt. Pleasant, authorizing the discharge of treated wastewater from the plant site near the crossing of U.S. Highway 271 and Big Cypress Creek in Titus County, Texas, ultimately to Big

Cypress Creek below Lake Bob Sandlin.

b) The City of Domino, authorizing the discharge of treated wastewater from the facility located near the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 and FM 3129 in Cass County, Texas, ultimately to Sulphur River Below Wright Patman Lake.

Regular Business

Item 8. Review and consider approval of an addition to the ATCOG Housing Choice Voucher Administrative Plan effective October 1, 2016. (See attachment 1 – page 15) (To be presented by staff member Mae Lewis)

Item 9. Review and approve revisions to the Homeland Security Advisory Committee (HSAC) Bylaws. (See attachment 2 – page 17) (To be presented by staff member Mary Beth Rudel)

Item 10. Review and consider approval of the ATCOG Threat and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (THIRA), State Preparedness Report (SPR) and the Homeland Security Implementation Plan for 2018.

(See attachment 3 – page 25; see also addendum) (To be presented by staff member Mary Beth Rudel)

Item 11. Review and consider the list of representatives be approved as appointments/reappointments to serve on the Regional Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (RCJAC) through December 31, 2019. (See

attachment 4 – page 27) (To be presented by staff member Patricia Haley)

Item 12. Review and consider approval of revisions to the ATCOG Procurement Policy. (Handout to be provided at meeting – to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 13. Review and consider approval of the appointment of new Executive Committee Members to fill vacancies created by adoption of new Bylaws. The Nominating is making These recommendations

Committee, as provided for in the Bylaws, Article V, Section A. (To be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Other Business

Item 14. Update on FY16 and FY17 Homeland Security Grant Project Updates. (See attachment 5 – page 31) (To be presented by staff member Mary Beth Rudel)

Item 15. Executive Directors Report. (For information only – see page 33) (To be submitted by Executive Director Chris Brown)

a) Solid Waste Committee Meeting Minutes

b) Homeland Security Committee Meeting Minutes

Announcements

The next Executive Committee Meeting will be Thursday, January 25, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Titus County Extension Office, Mt. Pleasant, Texas.