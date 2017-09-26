Ark-Tex Council Of Governments Agenda

AGENDA

ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS

BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

SEPTEMBER 28, 2017

The Board of Directors of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 28, 2017, at the Morris County Courthouse Annex, 600 Broadnax, Daingerfield, Texas, hosted by the Honorable Lynda Munkres, Judge, Morris County.

Item 1. Call to order.

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Self-introductions.

Item 4. Approve the minutes as submitted by the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Board of Directors Meeting held Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Review and Comment

Item 5. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Air Quality Permit renewal by New Boston Concrete, LLC to authorize

construction of a Concrete Batch Plant located at 100 South McCoy Blvd., New Boston, Bowie County, Texas.

Item 6. Review and comment on the following Environmental Assessments to TCEQ for proposed Water Quality Permit renewals.

a) La Frontera Holding, LLC, authorizing the removal of copper monitoring, changing the due date for discharge monitoring reports and revisions to the monitoring location descriptions from the facility located at 3205 FM 137, Paris, Lamar County, Texas, ultimately to North Sulphur River.

b) The City of Linden, authorizing the discharge of treated wastewater from the facility located near the intersection of State Highway 155 and Hamilton Street in Cass County, Texas, ultimately to

James’ Bayou.

c) Riverbend Water Resources District, authorizing the discharge of treated wastewater located near the intersection of Bowie Parkway and US Highway 82 in Bowie County, Texas, ultimately to Wright Patman Lake.

d) The City of Mount Vernon, authorizing the discharge of treated wastewater from the facility located at 408 FM 115, Mt. Vernon, Franklin County, Texas, ultimately to Sulphur/South Sulphur River.

Regular Business.

Item 7. Review and consider approval of ATCOG’s Financial Plan for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018.

Item 8. Review and consider approval of a resolution to adopt the ATCOG Flexible Benefits Plan Cafeteria Plan for FY 2018, as authorized under Section 125 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Item 9. Review and consider approval of Equal Employment Opportunity Plan as required by the Texas Department of Transportation.

Item 10. Review and consider approval of revisions to the ATCOG Policy and Procedures Manual as revised by the Board of Directors March 27, 2014.

Item 11. Review and consider approval to combine November and December ATCOG Board meetings into one full Board meeting on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

Item 12. Review and consider approval to enter an Interlocal contract with East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) to provide transportation across Service Area Boundaries.

Item 13. Review and consider approval of Bylaws revisions.

Other Business

Item 14. The board will have ratification of an Interlocal agreement between the Office of the Governor, Homeland Security Division, and ATCOG.

Announcements

The next Executive Committee Meeting will be held Thursday, October 26, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at the Titus County Extension Office, Mt. Pleasant, Texas.