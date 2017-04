A man is accused of firing at an officer after robbing a Texarkana bank then fleeing police for about 10 minutes.. 43-year-old Dixon Kelley III, of Arkansas, is being held in the Bi-State Justice Center Jail on 1 count each of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting arrest and evading arrest in a vehicle. Money allegedly taken from the bank reportedly was found in a plastic bag in Kelly’s car.