Latisha Nicole Jenkins McMurry, 33, appeared before Judge Bobby Lockhart of Bowie County and pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $70,000 from Texarkana Parts and Logistics. Judge Lockhart revoked her bond last Thursday after he had learned Miller County arrested her for shoplifting. Officials fitted McMurry with a GPS leg monitor and can only leave her home with official permission. The court will sentence her in August.