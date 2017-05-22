cypress basin hospice
Aryan Brotherhood Members Plead Guilty

3 hours ago News

 

 

Three East Texas Aryan Brotherhood members have pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of 48 year old Kenneth Earl Ayres,  a fellow member of the white supremacist prison gang. 44 year old Brian Thomas Green of Mount Pleasant pleaded guilty to using or carrying a firearm during a crime of violence causing death. 28 year old Travis Lee Hill of Ore City and 43 year old  Kalvin Kyle McCown of Longview pleaded guilty to kidnapping. The men have not been sentenced but face up to life in prison. Green, Hill and McCown still face more first degree felony charges related to Ayres’ death.

