RICHARDSON, Texas – The 2017 American Southwest Conference Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships are set to run Saturday, October 28 in Round Rock, Texas at Old Settlers Park hosted by Concordia University Texas.

The men’s 8,000-meter race will begin at 8:15 a.m., followed by the women’s 6k at 9:00 a.m.

The University of Texas at Tyler men have won 11 of the last 12 titles and seven in a row. The University of Texas at Dallas is the defending women’s champion, as is Comet senior Lindsey Rayborn.

The University of the Ozarks sophomore Michael Harris has the top 8k time of 26:45.1 entering the Championship. Freshman Mack Broussard of East Texas Baptist University follows at 26:49.0 and junior 2016 second place finisher Michael Field from LeTourneau University third at 27:06.2.

Other athletes in the season top 10 include – Will McIlroy and Matthew Cecotti of UT Tyler, Tyler Rohrman, Abraham Martinez and Tyler Sanchez of McMurry University, Andres Uriegas of UT Dallas and Nathaneal Rankin from Ozarks.

Rayborn has the top 6k time of the season at 22:47.7. Sophomore Sydney Tencate from Hardin-Simmons University, who came in fourth at the Championships in 2016, is second at 22:51.0 They are followed by senior Rachel Willis from UT Tyler.

Other women in the season top 10 include – Emily Villines of Concordia University Texas, Hollee Ratliff from UT Dallas, Alexandra Fulton, Tiffany Cox, and Sadi Dolbear-Craven of McMurry, Kristiana Welch from LeTourneau and Paulina Rodriguez of UT Tyler.

Full results, award winners, and photos plus course information will be available at the ASC Cross Country Championships Central page.