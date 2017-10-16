ASC Cross Country Runners Of The Week

Parker, Tencate & Rayborn Named ASC Runners of the Week

Joseph Parker of Sul Ross State, Sydney Tencate of Hardin-Simmons and Lindsey Rayborn of UT Dallas earn the ASC Cross Country Runner of the Week awards for week seven.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

Meets: October 10-14, 2017

MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Joseph Parker, Jr., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State University junior Joseph Parker (Burnet, Texas / Burnet HS) placed second at the University of Dallas Invitational with a 5K time of 16:43.72 in Irving, Texas Saturday.

CO-WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Sydney Tencate, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons University junior Sydney Tencate (Moran, Texas / Moran HS) won her fourth meet of the season at the University of Dallas Invitational with a 5K time of 19:23.99, finishing 1:17 faster than the runner-up. She also finished second at the Angelo State Blue & Gold Classic, lowering her 6K school record to 22:51.0. Tencate has won Runner of the Week four times this season and five times in her career.

CO-WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Lindsey Rayborn, Sr., UT Dallas

The University of Texas at Dallas senior Lindsey Rayborn (Pocatello, Idaho / Century HS) earned Runner of the Week for the second time of the year, and eighth of her career placed third at the Mississippi College Invitational with a 5K time of 19:01.99.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Men’s

University of the Ozarks sophomore Michael Harris (Elkins, Ark. / Elkins HS) finished second among non-NCAA Division I runners with an 8K time of 27:13.92 at the Little Rock Invitational. He placed 14th overall.

Hardin-Simmons freshman A.J. Tillman (Rowlett, Texas / Sachse HS) helped the Cowboys to a second place finish at the University of Dallas Invitational by placing third in 16:55.09 on the 5K course.

LeTourneau University junior Michael Field (Tega City, S.C. / Fort Mills HS) came in 18th place at the Mississippi College Invitational with an 8K mark of 27:57.20.

The University of Texas at Tyler freshman Matthew Cecotti (Lindale, Texas/ Lindale HS) ran an 8K time of 27:15.91, placing eighth at the Mississippi College Invitational.

The University of Texas at Dallas junior John Will (Virginia Beach, Va. / Ocean Lakes HS) had a time of 27:56.08 at the 8K Mississippi College Invitational, placing 16th.

Concordia University Texas junior Dylan Zoch (Giddings, Texas / Giddings HS) led the Tornados with a 5K mark of 17:37 at the Southwestern Invitational, finishing seventh.

East Texas Baptist University freshman Mack Broussard (Hankamer, Texas / St. Francis Christian Academy) finished 11th at the Mississippi College Invite with an 8K time of 27:28.15.

Women’s

LeTourneau sophomore Alexis Segura (Austin, Texas / Ann Richards School for Young Women’s Leaders) placed 10th at the Mississippi College Invitational with a 5K time of 19:47.30.

UT-Tyler senior Rachel Willis (Hallsville, Texas / Hallsville HS) ran a 5K time of 20:05.23, placing 16th overall at the Mississippi College Invitational.

Concordia Texas junior Emily Villines (Huntsville, Texas / Huntsville HS) finished third at the Southwestern Invitational, running the 5K course in 20:06.6.