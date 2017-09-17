Turner, Taylor, and Wilkerson Earn ASC Football Players of the Week

Hardin-Simmons’ Landry Turner, East Texas Baptist’s Caleb Taylor and Bryce Wilkerson of Mary Hardin-Baylor earn ASC Player of the Week honors for the third week of the season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 16, 2017

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Landry Turner, QB, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons University freshman quarterback Landry Turner (Graham, Texas / Graham HS) completed 18-of-25 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns in the #8 Cowboys’ 55-10 win over Louisiana College. He had touchdown passes of 76, 17, 12, 75 and 11 yards.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Caleb Taylor, LB, Sr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist University senior linebacker Caleb Taylor (Alba, Texas / Alba-Golden HS) set a career-high with 17 tackles, ten-solo, along with three tackles for a loss and a pair of forced fumbles in the Tigers’ 28-10 victory at Southwestern.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Bryce Wilkerson, KR, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor senior kick returner Bryce Wilkerson (Tyler, Texas / Lee HS) returned a second-half kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to give the #1 Cru a 17-3 lead and essentially ice the 24-3 win at #6 Linfield. He also had four punt returns for 17 yards and two receptions for 19.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior quarterback T.J. Josey (Angleton, Texas / Angleton HS) was 12-for-17 passing for 130 yards and a touchdown and ran nine times for 77 yards and a score in the top-ranked Cru’s 24-3 win at #6 Linfield. Josey scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown on a 74-yard run on the Cru’s second offensive play of the game. He added a 35-yard TD strike to Isaiah Townes in the fourth quarter and accounted for 207 total yards.

East Texas Baptist senior wide receiver Xavier Gray (Denton, Texas / Denton Ryan) led the Tigers with four catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns in their 28-10 win at Southwestern. One of Gray’s TDs was for 67 yards.

McMurry University sophomore quarterback Kevin Hurley Jr. (Diboll, Texas / Diboll HS) led the War Hawks to their first win of the season, tallying 178 yards on 17-of-23 passing for two touchdowns. He also recorded eight carries for 102 yards and a score in their 33-21 win against Howard Payne.

Texas Lutheran University junior quarterback Kyle Grona (Fredericksburg, Texas / Fredericksburg HS) was 16-for-26 for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 37-0 win against Belhaven. He also had 14 carries for 90 yards, including a 14-yard score in his first collegiate start.

Howard Payne University freshman running back Hunter Batten (Bryan, Texas / Bryan) led the Yellow Jackets with 97 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in their 33-21 loss at McMurry.

Defensive

Hardin-Simmons senior linebacker Chris Miller (San Marcos, Texas / San Marcos) tallied seven tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, along with an interception for 13 yards and a quarterback hurry in the #8 Cowboys’ 55-10 victory over Louisiana College.

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior linebacker Santos Villarreal (McAllen, Texas / Veterans Memorial HS) led the top-ranked Cru with seven tackles, including five solo stops, in their 24-3 victory at #6 Linfield. He led a defense that held the Wildcats to just 141 yards of total offense and three points.

McMurry sophomore cornerback Reagan Miller (Tomball, Texas / Memorial HS) helped the War Hawks hold Howard Payne to 150 passing yards with four tackles and a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown in their 33-21 win over the Yellow Jackets.

Texas Lutheran junior linebacker Joshua Head (Houston, Texas / Cypress Creek HS) led the Bulldogs with 11 tackles in their 37-0 shutout of Belhaven. Head also recorded a sack for six yards and four tackles for a loss of 11 yards.

Howard Payne freshman safety Colton Dickerson (Iowa Park, Texas / Iowa Park HS) led all tacklers with 12, including seven solos, with one for a loss and a pass breakup in the Yellow Jackets’ 33-21 loss at McMurry.

Special Teams

East Texas Baptist graduate kicker/punter Ryan Travis (Jacksonville, Texas / Jacksonville HS) was stellar with a perfect performance on PATs. He was 4-for-4 on extra points, had five punts for an average of 33 yards and kicked off five times for a 53-yard average.

McMurry sophomore kicker Tanner Wright (Fort Worth, Texas / North Crowley HS) went 2-for-2 on field goals, connecting on distances of 39 and 43 yards, in the Wars Hawks’ 33-21 win against Howard Payne. Wright also averaged 61 yards per kickoff with one touchback.

Texas Lutheran freshman kicker Tyler Hopkins (Del Rio, Texas / Del Rio HS) attempted a blocked 20-yard field goal. It bounded in front of Hopkins who swiftly kicked it in for three points from 18 yards out. He was also 4-for-5 on extra points and averaged 50.4 yards per kickoff in the Bulldogs’ 37-0 win against Belhaven.