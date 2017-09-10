ASC Football Players Of The Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Southwestern’s Fred Hover and ETBU’s Ty Parsons and Kentavious Miller earn ASC Player of the Week honors for week two.

Games: September 9, 2017

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Fred Hover, QB, Sr., Southwestern

Southwestern University junior quarterback Fred Hover (McAllen, Texas / McAllen HS) helped engineered a new school record of 472 rushing yards with 23 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He also went 9-for-14 through the air for 113 yards and another two TDs in the Pirates’ 56-12 win over the War Hawks.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Ty Parsons, LB, Jr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist University junior linebacker Ty Parsons (Dallas, Texas / Dallas Christian) tallied 19 tackles – nine solos with two for a loss of 10 yards and a sack for a loss of seven. He also forced a fumble in the Tigers’ 59-17 win over Southwestern Assemblies of God.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kentavious Miller, RS, Fr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist freshman return specialist Kentavious Miller (Orange, Texas / West Orange Stark HS) returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of the Tigers’ 59-17 victory at Southwestern Assemblies of God. Miller also had a kick return for 51 yards.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior quarterback T.J. Josey (Angleton, Texas / Angleton HS) was efficient in his first collegiate start at quarterback in leading the top-ranked Cru to a 23-7 victory over Sul Ross State. He rolled up 208 yards and accounted for both touchdowns passing. Josey was 12-for-22 passing for 117 yards and ran 22 times for 91 yards.

Texas Lutheran University freshman running back J.C. Garcia (Port Lavaca, Texas / Calhoun HS) ran for 118 yards on 18 carries for 6.6 yards per tote in the Bulldogs’ 38-28 loss at Hendrix College.

Hardin-Simmons University freshman quarterback Landry Turner (Graham, Texas / Graham HS) was stellar in his first career start, going 15-of-18 for 246 yards and four touchdowns in the 10th-ranked Cowboys’ 74-0 win over Texas College. He helped out to a 54-0 lead when he took a seat for the final time after the second drive of the second half.

East Texas Baptist senior quarterback Dru Smith (Sherman, Texas / Southeastern Oklahoma State) led the Tigers with 265 yards passing on 14-of-24 with four touchdowns in their 59-17 win at Southwestern Assemblies of God.

Defensive

Southwestern senior cornerback Nik Kelly (League City, Texas / Clear Falls HS) anchored a defense that held McMurry to under 100 yards on the ground. He came up with five tackles, four solo, an interception and three pass breakups. He also returned two kick returns for 83 yards, including a long of 55 and had four punt returns for 38 yards.

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior cornerback Raylon Hickey (Giddings, Texas / Giddings HS) led the team in tackles and broke up a pair of passes in the top-ranked Cru’s 23-7 win over Sul Ross State. He was a key contributor to the defense that limited the Lobos to less than 200 yards of total offense. Hickey tallied five tackles, four solos, 1.5 for a loss and two pass breakups.

Texas Lutheran junior linebacker Adairius Norwood (Waco, Texas / Waco HS) led the Bulldogs with 13 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in their 38-28 loss at Hendrix.

Hardin-Simmons senior linebacker Matthew Hawkins (Aledo, Texas / Aledo HS) had seven tackles, including 1.5 for loss and a sack, leading the #10 Cowboys to a 74-0 shutout of Texas College. He helped the defense limit the Steers to just 136 yards of total offense.

Special Teams

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor senior kicker John Mowery (Cedar Park, Texas / Leander HS) accounted for 11 of the top-ranked Cru’s 23 points and was perfect on five kicks in a 23-7 win over Sul Ross State. He went 3-for-3 on field goals, hitting distances of 35, 34 and 34 yards. Mowery was hit two extra points, extending his ASC record to 89 in a row.

Texas Lutheran sophomore return specialist C.J. Romero (Odem, Texas / Odem HS) returned five kickoffs for 90 yards, including one return of 30 in the Bulldogs’ 38-28 loss at Hendrix.

Hardin-Simmons freshman kicker Luis Diaz (Georgetown, Texas / Georgetown HS) showed no nerves as he was 7-for-7 on extra points, kicked a 28-yard field goal and had a pair of touchbacks on kickoffs in the 10th-ranked Cowboys’ 74-0 win over Texas College.