Hunt, Hill, Hicken & Boone Earn ASC Golfers of the Week

Michael Hunt of McMurry, Kristin Boone of LeTourneau and Sam Hill and Katelyn Hicken of UT Tyler win the second batch of Golfer of the Week Awards

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Competitions: September 17-19, 2017

MEN’S CO-GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Michael Hunt, So., McMurry

McMurry University sophomore Michael Hunt (Sweetwater, Texas / Sweetwater HS) helped the War Hawks win the NCCAA Central Regional and clinch a berth to the NCCAA National Championships in late October. Hunt finished second with a three-round score of 215 (-1). He fired a low round of 69 in the second round.

MEN’S CO-GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Sam Hill, Sr., UT-Tyler

The University of Texas at Tyler senior Sam Hill (Orlando, Fla. / The Master’s Academy) helped the top-ranked Patriots to a second place finish at the Rhodes College Fall Classic. He tied for sixth with a three-round score of 214 (-2), including a 67 for the lowest score of round three. Hill led the tournament with 41 pars, made three birdies and one eagle. This effort is the second Golfer of the Week award for Hill in his career.

WOMEN’S CO-GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Katelyn Hicken, So., UT Tyler

UT Tyler sophomore Katelyn Hicken (Frisco, Texas / Frisco Centennial HS) shot an 84-79=163 (+17) to tie for 25th at the DIII National Preview at Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla. She made four birdies on the par-73 course during the tournament, which featured the top teams in NCAA Division III.

WOMEN’S CO-GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Kristin Boone, So., LeTourneau

LeTourneau University sophomore Kristin Boone (Wichita Falls, Texas / Rider HS) had the highest finish of her career, finishing second at Louisiana College Fall Invitational with an 85-76=161 (+17) on the par-72 course. Her performance helped the YellowJackets win the tournament by 34 strokes. This effort is the second Golfer of the Week for Boone in her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

MEN

LeTourneau senior Mason Terry (Lindale, Texas / Lindale HS) won the Louisiana College Fall Invitational by three strokes with a 73-72=145 for a +1 on the par 72 course. His score helped the YellowJackets win the tournament by 15 strokes.