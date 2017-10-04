

Toone and Washmon Secure ASC Golfers of the Week

George Toone of UT Tyler and Casey Washmon of Mary Hardin-Baylor named ASC Golfers of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Competitions: October 1-3, 2017

MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: George Toone, Sr., UT-Tyler

The University of Texas at Tyler senior George Toone (Edenbridge, England / Wellington College) won the Gordin Classic in Delaware, Ohio with a 64-77-70=211 (-2). He established a new Patriot low-round record with –7, 64 on Sunday. Toone’s 64 was also a course recorded and helped the top-ranked Patriots win their second tournament in a row. It is the third Golfer of the Week award in his career.

WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Casey Washmon, Fr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Casey Washmon (Carrollton, Texas / Newman Smith HS) posted a second place finish after recording a 78-76=154 at the Crusader Collegiate Invitational. Her play helped the Cru erase a two-stroke deficit and win the tournament by 15 strokes. It is the second Golfer of the Week award for Washmon this season.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

MEN

Hardin-Simmons University junior Luke Smith (Montgomery, Texas / Home School) tied for second with a 74-72=146 at the UMHB Fall Invitational in Belton, Texas.

McMurry University sophomore Michael Hunt (Sweetwater, Texas / Sweetwater HS) finished eighth at the UMHB Invite, firing a 73-75=148.

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Nathan Zahn (Houston, Texas / Clear Lake HS) tied for ninth with a 75-74=149 at the UMHB Fall Invitational, tying for ninth.

UT Tyler senior Sam Hill (Orlando, Fla. / The Master’s Academy) placed second by three strokes with a 71-72-71=214 at the Gordin Classic.

WOMEN

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior Cassidy Rawls (Snyder, Texas / Snyder HS) finished a stroke behind Washmon with an 81-74=155 to finish third at the Crusader Invitational. Senior McKenna Ralston (Temple, Texas / Temple HS) and sophomore Tori Gatling (Kingwood, Texas / Kingwood Park HS) tied for fourth with a two-round score of 158.