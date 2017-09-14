ASC Golfers of the Week

Four ASC Contests, Big Top-10 Battle Highlight Week 3

9/13/2017 3:27:11 PM

RICHARDSON, Texas – Nine of the 10 American Southwest Conference football teams will be in action on Saturday for the third week of the season. The slate features four conference contests and a huge nonconference battle between top-10 teams.

Top-ranked University Mary Hardin-Baylor (1-0), the defending national champions, will travel to #6 Linfield College (1-0) in McMinnville, Ore. The Cru topped the Wildcats twice last year – at home on Sept. 17 66-27 and 27-10 in Belton in the second round of the NCAA Division III Championships.

In conference play, #8 Hardin-Simmons University (1-0) will host Louisiana College (1-0) in Abilene, Texas at 1 p.m. McMurry University (0-2, 0-1 ASC) will be home at Howard Payne University (0-1) in Abilene at 6 p.m..

Texas Lutheran University (0-1) will play in their first ASC contest when they host Belhaven University (1-0) in Seguin, Texas at 6 p.m. Southwestern University (1-1, 1-0 ASC) will take on East Texas Baptist (1-0) in Georgetown, Texas at 7.

WEEK 1 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Fred Hover, QB, Sr., Southwestern

Southwestern junior quarterback Fred Hover (McAllen, Texas / McAllen HS) helped engineered a new school record of 472 rushing yards with 23 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He also went 9-for-14 through the air for 113 yards and another two TDs in the Pirates’ 56-12 win over the War Hawks.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Ty Parsons, LB, Jr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist junior linebacker Ty Parsons (Dallas, Texas / Dallas Christian) tallied 19 tackles – nine solos, with two for a loss of 10 yards and a sack for a loss of seven. He also forced a fumble in the Tigers’ 59-17 win over Southwestern Assemblies of God.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kentavious Miller, RS, Fr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist freshman return specialist Kentavious Miller (Orange, Texas / West Orange Stark HS) returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of the Tigers’ 59-17 victory at Southwestern Assemblies of God. Miller also had a kick return for 51 yards.

ASC IN THE POLLS

Mary Hardin-Baylor (1-0) remained at #1 in the D3football.com Top 25 Poll after their 23-7 victory over Sul Ross State. Hardin-Simmons (1-0) moved up two spots to #8 with a dominating 74-0 win over Texas College. Sul Ross State (1-1) received one vote in the poll after their strong showing against the top-ranked Cru.

ASC FOOTBALL IN THE NFL

The American Southwest Conference is responsible for two of the seven former NCAA Division III student-athletes that made initial 53-man rosters in the National Football League. Jerrell Freeman from UMHB is an ASC Hall of Honor inductee and has been in the NFL since 2012. He is beginning his second season with the Chicago Bears and recorded ten tackles in their opening game against the Atlanta Falcons. Louisiana College offensive tackle Jeremy Vujnovich made his first career start for the Indianapolis Colts against the Los Angeles Rams.

ASC EXPANDS TO 10 TEAMS

Southwestern and Texas Lutheran begin their first year with the ASC as football affiliate members after competing in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. The additions signal a return to a 10-team football alignment for the first time since 2005, and that makes the ASC the 10th NCAA Division III conference with at least ten football teams.

MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR PRESEASON FAVORITE TO WIN ASC

Mary Hardin-Baylor has been picked to win the 2017 American Southwest Conference football title after a vote of the league’s head coaches, sports information directors, and media members, the ASC office announced August 18. Cru junior quarterback/wide receiver T.J. Josey was selected as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. UMHB senior defensive tackle Haston Adams was the Defensive Player of the Year, and Hardin-Simmons senior return specialist Alex Bell was the Special Teams selection.

ASC PRESEASON ALL-AMERICANS

Four student-athletes from two ASC member institutions were named D3football.com Preseason All-Americans. Selected to the First Team at Defensive tackle was Mary Hardin-Baylor’s, Haston Adams. Hardin-Simmons tallied three selections – return specialist Alex Bell on the First Team, junior wide receiver Reese Childress on the Second Team and sophomore offensive tackle Jonathan Castaneda on the Second Team.

MCMURRY’S WRIGHT ON FRED MITCHELL WATCH LIST

The 2017 Fred Mitchell Outstanding Place-Kicker Award Kick Off Watch List went to Sophomore kicker Tanner Wright from McMurry. He is one of 36 kickers on the list from NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA schools. Wright was a Second Team All-Conference and All-NCCAA First Team selection as a freshman as he went 8-for-10 on field goals and averaged 58.3 yards per kick on kickoffs.

WEEK 2 RECAPS

Sept. 9 – #8 Hardin-Simmons 74, Texas College 0 (Abilene, Texas)

The Cowboys pitched their first shutout since 2012 with a 74-0 win over Texas College. HSU has won 10 straight games against scholarship schools and is 13-1 all-time since starting Division III play. They limited the Steers to 136 total yards and only 18 yards on the ground. The Steers were just 4-of-17 on third down and 0-for-7 on fourth down. Freshman quarterback Landry Turner was stellar in his first career start going 15-of-18 for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Reese Childress caught a pair of touchdown passes for 96 total yards. On defense, Josh White led the Cowboys with nine tackles, including one for a loss, and Matthew Hawkins tallied seven tackles, including a sack.

Sept. 9 – Hendrix 38, Texas Lutheran 28 (Conway, Ark.)

Texas Lutheran opened its 2017 football season and the Carl Gustafson head-coaching era with a 38-28 road loss to Hendrix College Saturday evening. The Bulldogs kept the game close, trailing by only three points late in the fourth quarter. TLU threw for 256 yards and had 216 on the ground for 472 yards of total offense. Freshman running back J.C. Garcia recorded 118 yards on 18 carries. Kyle Grona threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns on 13-of-16 passing, and Zach Galindo was 7-for-10 with 71 yards and TD pass. Adairius Norwood led the Bulldog defense with 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Sept. 9 – #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor 23, Sul Ross State 7 (Belton, Texas)

The Cru stretched its school-record winning streak to 16 games with a 23-7 victory over the Lobos. The Sul Ross defense held UMHB to a trio of field goals before the Cru scored a touchdown late in the second quarter. The game was even in the second half, with both teams picking up a score. The top-ranked host tallied 320 yards of total offense while the Lobos had 178. UMHB junior quarterback T.J. Josey passed for 117 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 91 on the ground. Markeith Miller came up with 98 yards on 26 carries. SRSU quarterback James Davis threw for 144 yards with a touchdown. Cru kicker John Mowery hit field goals of 35, 34 and 34 yards. The Lobos were led on defense by Mike Quinonez with 11 tackles. Raylon Hickey had two pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for a loss and five total tackles for UMHB.

Sept. 9 – Southwestern 56, McMurry 12 (Georgetown, Texas)

Southwestern won the first ever ASC contest at home against McMurry. The Pirates set new school records for points in a game and rushing yards with 500. Southwestern recorded 613 yards of total offense to 265 for the visiting War Hawks. SU senior quarterback Fred Hover was 9-for-14 passing for 113 yards and two touchdowns and added 23 carries for 134 yards and two scores. Devin Shaw had 154 yards, and TD rushing and Elijah Smith had 135 yards with two touchdowns on the ground. McMurry quarterback Kevin Hurley Jr. completed nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Green Jr. led the War Hawks on defense with 14 tackles, and Josh Smith tallied 13. Nik Kelly had five tackles, an interception and three pass breakups for the Pirates.

Sept. 9 – East Texas Baptist 59, Southwestern Assemblies of God 17 (Waxahachie, Texas)

East Texas Baptist opened the season and Scott Highsmith’s coaching era with a dominating 59-17 victory at Southwestern Assemblies of God. The Tigers racked up 485 yards of offense, including 371 through the air. Quarterback Dru Smith went 14-for-24 for 265 yards and four touchdowns. Jeremiah Robertson only had 27 yards rushing but crossed through to the end zone three times. Kicker Ryan Travis was 8-for-8 on extra points and hit a 32-yard field goal for 11 points. Freshman Kentavious Miller posted a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown. Junior linebacker Ty Parson was everywhere on defense with 19 tackles, two tackles for a loss, a sack, and a forced fumble. The Tigers racked up four sacks and three interceptions.

Sept. 16 Louisiana College (1-0, 0-0 ASC) at #10 Hardin-Simmons (1-0, 0-0 ASC)* Abilene, Texas 1 p.m.

Location: Shelton Stadium

Media: Video/Live stats/radio Video

Series Record: Hardin-Simmons leads 10-5

Last Meeting: Nov. 14, 2015 – Hardin-Simmons 82, Louisiana College 21

Coaches Records: HSU – Jesse Burleson – 41-21 (23-14 ASC) (7th season)

Louisiana College – Justin Charles – 1-0 (1st season)

Sept. 16 #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor (1-0) at #6 Linfield (1-0) McMinnville, Ore. 3:30 p.m.

Location: Maxwell Field

Media: Video/Live stats/radio

Series Record: Linfield leads 4-2

Last Meeting: Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Linfield 10

Coaches Records: UMHB – Pete Fredenburg – 197-38 (128-16 ASC) (20th season)

Linfield – Joseph Smith – 103-20 (11th season)

Sept. 16 Howard Payne (0-1, 0-0 ASC) at McMurry (0-2, 0-1 ASC )* Abilene, Texas 6 p.m.

Location: Wilford Moore Stadium

Media: Live stats/video/radio

Series Record: Howard Payne leads 44-28-2

Last Meeting: Oct. 29, 2016 – McMurry 41, Howard Payne 6

Coaches Records: McMurry – Lance Hinson – 10-21 (4-12 ASC) (4th season) at MCM

47-74 overall (13th season)

Howard Payne – Braxton Harris – 0-1 (1st season)

Sept. 16 Belhaven (1-0, 0-0 ASC) at Texas Lutheran (0-1, 0-0 ASC)* Seguin, Texas 6 p.m.

Location: Bulldog Stadium

Media: Live stats/video/radio

Series Record: First Meeting

Coaches Records: Texas Lutheran – Carl Gustafson – 0-1 (1st season)

Belhaven – Hal Mumme – 6-25 at BU (4th season)

141-144-1 overall (26th season)

Sept. 16 East Texas Baptist (1-0, 0-0 ASC) at Southwestern (1-1, 1-0 ASC) * Georgetown, Texas 7 p.m.

Location: Birkelbach Field

Media: Live stats/video/radio

Series Record: East Texas Baptist leads 4-0

Last Meeting: Sept. 17, 2016 – East Texas Baptist 33, Southwestern 23

Coaches Records: East Texas Baptist – Scott Highsmith – 1-0 (1st season)

Southwestern – Joe Austin – 11-30 (1-0 ASC) (5th season) at SU

28-52 overall (9th season)

Week 4 Schedule

Sept. 23 #8 Hardin-Simmons at Howard Payne* Brownwood, Texas 1 p.m.

Sept. 23 Southwestern at Louisiana College* Pineville, La. 1 p.m.

Sept. 23 Texas Lutheran at #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor* Belton, Texas 6 p.m.

Sept. 23 McMurry at Sul Ross State* Alpine, Texas 6 p.m.

Sept. 23 Belhaven at East Texas Baptist* Marshall, Texas 7 p.m.

Concordia Texas freshman Will Arend and Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Casey Washmon named

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Competitions: September 9 – 12, 2017

MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Will Arend, Fr., Concordia Texas

Concordia University Texas freshman Will Arend (The Woodlands, Texas / The Woodlands HS) shot under par in every round on his way to clinching his first individual title at the John Bohmann Memorial Tournament in Seguin, Texas. In the final round, Arend shot one-under for the day, winning the tournament by five strokes with -6 under par. His performance helped the #18 Tornados take the team title by 11 strokes.

WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Casey Washmon, Fr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Casey Washmon (Carrollton, Texas / Newman Smith HS) fired a two-day total of 150 (+6) to win individual medalist honors by one stroke over two of her teammates at the Lady Bulldog Fall Classic in Seguin, Texas. The meet was her first collegiate tournament and led the Cru to a team victory by 24 strokes.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

MEN

Concordia Texas had two more top finishers besides individual champion Arend at the Texas Lutheran tournament. Sophomore Logan Young (Normangee, Texas / Normangee HS) tied for third with a +1 over par and a low score of 68 in round three. Sophomore Ryan McGinley (Austin, Texas / Westlake HS) shot a three-round score of 217 for a +4, finishing 10th.

LeTourneau University senior Daniel Kay (Mansfield, Texas / Mansfield Legacy HS) tied for 16th with a three-round score of 219 (+6) at the John Bohmann Memorial Tournament. He recorded a low round of 71 in Tuesday’s final round.

McMurry University sophomore Lane Roye (Fort Worth, Texas / Boswell HS) shot a 72-75=147, for a +3 at the Andrews College/AM Invite, tying for 16th place.

WOMEN

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore Tori Gatling (Kingwood, Texas / Kingwood Park) and senior McKenna Ralston (Temple, Texas / Temple HS) tied for second with a two-round score of 151 (+7) behind teammate and medalist Casey Washmon. Sophomore Olivia Robinson (Pasadena, Texas / Deer Park HS) tied for fifth with a 155 (+11).

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore Marissa Langer (Katy, Texas / Tompkins HS) paced the Comets as they shattered school records in their opening tournament of the new year. Langer tied for 5th place at the Lady Bulldog Classic, recording the third-lowest tournament total (155) in program history, tying for fifth. Freshman Lindy Patterson (McKinney, Texas / McKinney HS) tied for seventh with a two-round score of 156 (+12).

Concordia Texas sophomore Madyson Milliorn (Houston, Texas / Deer Park HS) improved by five shots in her final round, shooting a 159 two-round score, placing her in a tie for 11th at the Lady Bulldog Classic.

Hardin-Simmons University sophomore Baylee Oehlert (Grapevine, Texas / Grapevine HS) was the Cowgirls’ top finisher at the Lady Bulldog Classic, tying for seventh place with a 156 (+14).

LeTourneau freshman Bree Mask (Montgomery, Texas / Montgomery HS) led the YellowJackets at the TLU tournament with a two-round tally of 159 (+15) to tie for 11th place.

University of California, Santa Cruz was led by freshman Kylie Edwards (Roseville, Calif. / Woodcreek HS) and freshman Sarah Shi (Cathlamet, Wash. / Wahkiakum HS) led the Banana Slugs at the Lady Bulldog Classic, tying for 39th with 178 strokes.